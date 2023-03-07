Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $164.98

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.98, but opened at $170.21. Visteon shares last traded at $169.18, with a volume of 51,105 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

About Visteon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $459,000.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.