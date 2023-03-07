Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.