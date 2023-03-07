Virginia National Bankshares Co. (VABK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

VABK opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.19.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Further Reading

