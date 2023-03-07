Virginia National Bankshares Co. (VABK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %
VABK opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.19.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 17.31%.
Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.
