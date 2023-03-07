VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CSF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.62. 2,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.