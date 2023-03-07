Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly Sells 23,170 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 397,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,791. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

