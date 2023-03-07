Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

