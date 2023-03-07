Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $136,231.42 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00383346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00668937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00549634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009746 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,260,722 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

