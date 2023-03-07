VersaBank (VBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.48.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBNK. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 58,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.