Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 131,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

