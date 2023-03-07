Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.32% of Verizon Communications worth $13,273,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 7,772,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,961,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

