Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $67.25 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $67.25 million and approximately $8,200.95 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.28 or 0.00139218 BTC on exchanges.

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

