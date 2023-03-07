Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0236

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $470,701.71 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024036 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,422,321,916 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

