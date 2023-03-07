Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,017,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,427% from the previous session’s volume of 328,668 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

