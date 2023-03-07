Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 6,848 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 256,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

