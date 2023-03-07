Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,418. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.35. 531,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,842. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

