Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $37.81 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

