Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $35.61 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,377,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,427,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,473,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.83. 1,479,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,940. The stock has a market cap of $239.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

