Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $31.29 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.66. 277,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.