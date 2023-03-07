Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $29.78 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

