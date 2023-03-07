Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $26.92 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,963. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

