Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,180 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $28,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in DTE Energy by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 414,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,849. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

