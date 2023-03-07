Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 2,155 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

