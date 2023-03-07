Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.04. 200,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,162. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

