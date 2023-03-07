Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $372.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.49 and its 200-day moving average is $359.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.