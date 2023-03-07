Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 308,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

