Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.66 and last traded at $77.70. 6,088,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,762,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
