Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.66 and last traded at $77.70. 6,088,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,762,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.