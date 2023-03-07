Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $90,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,164,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

