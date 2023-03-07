Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 69,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 186,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,051. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.