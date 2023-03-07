Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,442,663 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.82% of AbbVie worth $20,939,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.01. 993,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

