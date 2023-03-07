Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,832,388 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.80% of Walmart worth $16,883,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,303. The stock has a market cap of $376.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

