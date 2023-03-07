Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,323,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 655,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.28% of Cigna worth $7,026,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.58. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

