Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10 Billion Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.32% of Medtronic worth $10,001,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. 1,472,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,389. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

