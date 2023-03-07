Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,011,858 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.23% of Home Depot worth $26,059,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

NYSE HD traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $293.80. 1,259,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.99 and a 200-day moving average of $305.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

