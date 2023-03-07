Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

