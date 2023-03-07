VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

