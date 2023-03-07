Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 6,043 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.06% of EQT worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 1,383,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. EQT Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.