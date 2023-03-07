Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 2.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of WestRock worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WRK traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 432,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

