Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises about 4.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,813 shares of company stock worth $5,499,775 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore Trading Up 0.1 %

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,678. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.