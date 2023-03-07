Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Powell Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

POWL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 21,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $524.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.97. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 70.47%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Recommended Stories

