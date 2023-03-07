Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,823. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

