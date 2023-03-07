Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Acquires 56,979 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 625,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 123,113 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,533. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

