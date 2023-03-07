Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
VLYPP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.
