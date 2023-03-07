V3 Capital Management L.P. Sells 482,100 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

V3 Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482,100 shares during the period. Chatham Lodging Trust accounts for 3.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.87% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 28,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,562. The company has a market cap of $587.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,680.34%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Articles

