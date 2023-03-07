Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 7,267,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,869,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

