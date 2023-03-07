Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,779. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.