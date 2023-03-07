Utah Retirement Systems Has $39.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $39,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 4,206,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,292,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $260.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,047 shares of company stock worth $20,265,836 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.