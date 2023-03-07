Utah Retirement Systems Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 120,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.65. 358,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.97. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

