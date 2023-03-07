Utah Retirement Systems Has $25.57 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. 737,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.