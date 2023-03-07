Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,584. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

