Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 1,345,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.